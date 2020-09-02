Lockdown measures boosted Lego sales by 14% in first six months of the year

Lockdown measures boosted Lego sales by 14% in first six months of the year

Covid restrictions helped boost Lego's profits and revenues 

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 09:47 AM

Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said.

Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt.

Since then, the company has managed to outpace growth in the overall toy market, a trend that continued between January and June. 

Best known for its colourful plastic bricks, Lego competes for market share with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel and Hasbro.

“We saw a very positive development during the coronavirus lockdown when families began playing and building Lego sets together,” chief executive Niels Christiansen said.

“We’ve seen momentum continue into the second half of the year even after people started going back to work and to school. So, the result is not just a reflection of two months when everyone was sitting at home,” said Mr Christiansen, who took the helm at Lego in 2017.

Last year, Lego increased investments in e-commerce and its brand website, which saw the number of visitors double to 100 million in the first six months of 2020.

While consumer sales grew 14% in the period, revenue rose by only 7% to 15.7 billion Danish crowns (€2.1bn). 

The difference in revenue and consumer sales was due to retailers drawing on existing inventory to meet demand, as Lego was forced to temporary shut production in Mexico and China. 

Operating profit grew 11% to 3.9 billion crowns, Lego said.

-Reuters

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Apr 14, 2020 Virgin Atlantic bailout cleared by High Court in UK
Ryanair Jet airplanes interior view Ryanair's August traffic up 59% month on month to 7 million
Unilever site closure proposals Unilever to replace carbon from non-renewable fossil fuels in cleaning products
#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices