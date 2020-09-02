Ryanair's August traffic up 59% month on month to 7 million

Ryanair's August traffic up 59% month on month to 7 million

Traffic was down 53% year on year after Europe's biggest budget carrier operated around 60% of its normal August schedule.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 09:59 AM

Ryanair flew 7 million passengers last month, up 59% on July as it returned to a more regular schedule but still less than half the number it flew a year earlier before the COVID-19 pandemic hit air travel.

Traffic was down 53% year on year after Europe's biggest budget carrier operated around 60% of its normal August schedule.

It recorded a 73% load factor, which measures how well an airline fills available seats, similar to the level in July.

The Irish airline last month decided to reduce its flight capacity by a further 20% in September and October after a reimposition of some travel restrictions led to a weakness in forward bookings, particularly among business travellers.

Reuters

More in this section

Unilever site closure proposals Unilever to replace carbon from non-renewable fossil fuels in cleaning products
Union reaches agreement with Ryanair Ryanair threatens to move capacity out of Ireland due to travel guidelines 
graphfluctuatingMay2020PicturePexel.jpg Sales of Lush cosmetics in Ireland down by 86% during lockdown months

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices