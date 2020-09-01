Dalata Hotel Group raises €94m to fund London expansion

The owner of the Clayton and Maldron hotel chains has raised over €94m to help fund further expansion in London and other parts of the UK over the next 18 months.

The Dalata Hotel Group has raised the funds through the sale of 37 million new shares to new and existing investors. The money will also go towards further strengthening its balance sheet.

However, the group’s share price slumped by over 4% on the back of it also reporting a near €71m loss for the first half of the year, due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Dalata is targeting significant expansion in London over the next 18 months, despite slower recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown being evident in its core large city properties compared to its regional hotels. Its Irish occupancy rates are currently around 30% in Dublin and 70% in regional Ireland.

The group plans to continue growing in regional UK cities, too, but sees particular opportunity to grow in London and is looking to potentially add up to three new sites in the city. More favourable lease costs, coupled with the chance to take over distressed properties, have made entry and expansion in the English capital more affordable for hotel operators.

The new funding round will help Dalata complete its planned €30m Maldron hotel in London’s Shoreditch area. Dalata currently has 11 hotels in various stages of development across Ireland and Britain.

Outside of London, Dalata has added two more hotels to its UK portfolio – in Manchester and Brighton. Its expansion will continue to largely focus on the UK market, with previously talked about plans for continental Europe – particularly Germany – now seen as being a longer-term project.

Dalata said it made a pre-tax loss of just under €71m for the first half of 2020, as a direct result of the Covid restrictions first temporarily shutting down hotels and then significantly limiting their capacity upon reopening. The loss compared to a first-half profit of €37.8m last year.

The group generated revenue of just under €81m in the first six months of this year, down 60% on the same period last year.

While management said the business is well-placed to benefit from a recovery in the tourism and hospitality sectors, it has only forecast earnings for the last two months. It said it expects earnings for July and August – the first two months of its hotels reopening – to total between €7m and €7.5m.

Nothwithstanding the need for the additional funding, the group’s cash position improved by €13m in the first half; going from €162m at the end of last December to €175m at the end of June. It amended its debt facilities in July and as of the end of August, Dalata had available cash in hand of €110m and a further €111m in undrawn funds from its €364m revolving credit facility.

Chief executive Pat McCann said the future remains uncertain, but that he anticipates strong pent-up consumer demand for hotel rooms in key destination cities like Dublin and London.

He said this year is about survival, 2021 about rebuilding and 2023 the earliest that business might return to pre-Covid levels.