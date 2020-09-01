Electric Ireland customers facing increased prices over winter

Electric Ireland is to increase its prices by 3.4% due to recent costs impacting the broader electrical system and market.

The utility said the increase will equate to an increase of €2.88 per month on the average residential electricity bill and will come into effect on October 1.

The company said it is not altering its gas prices.

Electric Ireland chief executive Marguerite Sayers said the company reduced energy bills for gas and electricity customers by approximately €100 in April because fuel costs were falling at that time.

"Unfortunately, due to other electricity system and market costs outside of our control, we now have to increase our electricity prices from October 1," she said.

"This will mean an increase of €2.88 per month on the average residential electricity bill.

"However, we are freezing gas prices through the winter period, as we have done in previous years. Gas prices were already reduced by 11.5% in April, which means a continued reduction of €78 on an average annual gas bill.

"In addition, we remain the only Irish supplier to offer an enduring discount rate of up to 8.5% for gas and electricity, a discount that does not disappear after a year.

"This protects customers from price shock at the end of a contract period."