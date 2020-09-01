New virtual event space in Cork to help businesses reconnect with audiences

Event Plan and CAVS hope to help businesses reconnect with audiences while the pandemic halts physical events
Pictured at the launch of VE Studio Cork are Jenny O'Flynn, Event Plan, and Thomas Morrissey, CAVS Cork. VE Studio Cork is a brand new virtual event space which aims to reconnect businesses with their audiences.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:04 PM
Nicole Glennon

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the creation of a new virtual events space in Cork.

Audiovisual and digital specialists CAVS has partnered with event management company Event Plan to create VE Studio Cork to help businesses reconnect with their audiences when physically attending events is not possible.

Located at North Link Business Park, the new event space will allow for virtual and hybrid-virtual events to take place in a safe, controlled and socially-distanced environment.

Webinars and online networking and training events are considered virtual events, while hybrid events are a combination of a “live” in-person event and a virtual event.

Multiple-camera and virtual camera set-ups, digital projection and visual and audio technology will be used to create an interactive live event experience.

Events can be pre-recorded, recorded as live or run completely live-streamed with live studio camera feeds and real-time incoming video and audio from remote sources such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Jenny O’Flynn, Director at Event Plan, experienced first-hand the effect the pandemic is having on the events industry and knew that a new approach to event management was required. 

“Since the arrival of Covid-19, we have been busy preparing for a new business reality and are delighted to launch our virtual studio. We are now looking forward to getting back to working with clients on future events.”

General Manager of CAVS Cork, Thomas Morrissey, said live events will bounce back eventually, but for now, “it looks like virtual is here to stay.”

