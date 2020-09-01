Dalata hotel group records a €71m loss due to the impact of coronavirus

Profits at Ireland's largest hotel group Dalata fell by almost 300% in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Revenue from the group's 44 hotels, including the Maldron and Clayton brands, fell to €80.8m down 60% on the same period last year. The company also recorded a €70.9 pre tax loss which represents a fall of 287%.

Dalata had a positive start to 2020 with trading in line with expectations in January and February. The Group’s portfolio was then significantly impacted by the sudden onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trade in March was impacted by the cancellation of major public events and the introduction of travel restrictions. All hotels were temporarily closed to the public for the majority of April, May and June in line with lockdowns in Ireland and the UK.

A number of hotels remained open for business regarded as essential during the lockdown period. Since the end of June, the Group has been gradually opening its hotels, all of which have now reopened. Occupancy for the Group amounted to 30% in July and is projected to be approximately 40% for August.

Dalata said that while bookings from domestic guests are encouraging, the outlook for the near term remains uncertain at present with short lead time on bookings and it is not yet known when international travel will return to more normal levels. Adjusted earnings before tax is expected to be in the range of €7.0 million to €7.5 million for the July and August period.

Dalata's Chief Executive Pat McCann said since their hotels reopened he is encouraged by the demand from domestic leisure customers.

"As expected, our hotels in regional Ireland and regional UK performed better than those in Dublin and London, which depend more on international travel and events.

"While the future remains uncertain, I am encouraged by the positive demand drivers in the markets in which Dalata operates. The Irish economy and Dublin market is underpinned by strong FDI from industries which will be less impacted by Covid-19. There is also likely to be pent-up demand for key destination cities such as London and Dublin," Mr McCann said.