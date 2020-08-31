Home office policies set to stay for Irish businesses, survey shows

Just over 10% of surveyed businesses in Ireland are planning a full working week in the office by 2021, a survey of over 4,000 business leaders has revealed.

A little over a third of respondents planned on having more than 80% of their workforce back in the office by January 2021 while 89% are planning to split working hours between the home and the office.

11% are planning a full working return to the office and anticipate smaller workgroups becoming more frequent.

Covid-19's influence was evident though in the level of uncertainty in some replies as 20% of respondents answered "did not know" when asked when more than 80% of their workforce will return to the office.

Businesses, however, have still not made commitments to reduce office spaces given the uncertainty surrounding workforce returns.

85% of surveyed respondents said they had not met to discuss office space changes.

Productivity did not appear to suffer for many Irish businesses as a result of the tumultuous changes to the workplace.

Less than 10% of respondents said they experienced a decrease in workforce productivity since implementing work from home policies as a result of Covid-19 in March 2020 while 48% of businesses reported an increase in productivity.

42% said productivity remained unchanged.

Businesses also expected work from home policies to remain available for employees with just 11% saying their workforce will be present in the office for full weeks.

The survey from Recruiters.ie was carried out in August with over 4,000 business owners and managers. Speaking about the research, Recruiters.ie Director Brian McFadden said Irish employers have adapted well to the new remote basis for operations.

“A return to the office brings many benefits but I think employers in Ireland have done a great job of merging the perks of office life with what people have been enjoying about working from home, for example flexi-hours, a relaxed atmosphere, and avoidance of busy commute times.

“In terms of recruitment cost savings, employers have also done a phenomenal job at transitioning from a traditional interview and onboarding process of new staff to a remote process.

"The feedback from jobseekers has been very positive too," Mr McFadden said.