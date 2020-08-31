Shannon Foynes Port achieves record profit for 2019 despite fall in tonnage

Shannon Foynes Port recorded a record profit before tax of €4.9m for 2019 despite an overall reduction in tonnage compared to 2018.

According to the annual report of the State-owned company, the year-on-year overall tonnage throughput decreased by 10% to 9.6m tons. Reduced imports of coal for electricity generation accounting for most of this reduction while turnover decreased by 4.6% to just under €14m, down from €14.7m in 2018.

The company’s largest general cargo terminal, recorded its second-highest tonnage throughputs ever while Limerick Port continues to facilitate near historically high throughputs.

The port company's CEO Pat Keating said that while there will be short-term tonnage losses due to the reduction in fossil fuel imports, the global move to address climate change creates an unprecedented growth opportunity for the company and region.

"The natural deep-waters of the Shannon Estuary, making it ideal for industry, combined with what are among the world’s most reliable winds off the west coast, is creating the perfect opportunity for the region to become an international green energy hub facilitating offshore floating wind development," he said.

The report revealed that since 2011, tonnage at Shannon Foynes Port’s general cargo terminals has increased by 56%.

“A positive consequence of our performance in recent years, including for 2019, is that we are now much less reliant on third-party terminals for profit and cashflow generation. For example, five years ago third-party terminals accounted for circa 75% of operating profit where today this proportion has reduced to less than 25%,” Keating said.

The port company said it remains confident, subject to Covid-19 impact, that there are significant opportunities to grow and expand the Port.