40% of Americans back Trump's TikTok ban plan

The findings from a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggest that many support the effort to separate the social media upstart from its Chinese parent.
President Trump is demanding TikTok's US operations are sold to an American company
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 15:45 PM
Reuters

As much as 40% of Americans back President Donald Trump’s threat to ban video sharing app TikTok if it is not sold to a US buyer.

The findings from a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggest that many support the effort to separate the social media upstart from its Chinese parent.

The poll surveyed 1,349 adults across the US and found that 40% backed Mr Trump’s recent executive order forcing China’s ByteDance to sell its TikTok operations in the US by September 15. Thirty percent of the respondents said they opposed the move, while another 30% said they didn’t know either way.

The responses were largely split along party lines, and many of those who agreed with Mr Trump’s order said they do not know much about TikTok.

Among Republicans, for example, 69% said they supported the president’s order while only 32% said they were familiar with the app.

The figures suggest most Americans had only “a fleeting knowledge of the brand,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research. Mr Chatterjee said the negative attitudes were likely the result of the public rhetoric around TikTok - and increasing tensions with Beijing.

“Clearly there’s been a politicisation of TikTok,” he said.

