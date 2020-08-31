Lidl Ireland Announces €1 Million Contract with Enerpower

Lidl Ireland has appointed Enerpower to install more than €1 million euro worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on 10 Irish stores over the next 12 months.

The Waterford-based energy solutions provider previously partnered with Lidl on the installation of the largest single rooftop solar array in the country at Lidl’s 58,000m2 Newbridge regional distribution centre last year.

The solar panels provide 25 per cent of energy requirements on-site and reduce the facility’s carbon output by 473 tonnes annually.

Through the new contract with Enerpower and the existing PV solar panel array across Lidl’s store and distribution centre network, Lidl will have invested €4 million in PV solar energy by the end of 2020.

At present, Lidl’s PV solar panel array across 22 stores and their Newbridge Co. Kildare distribution centre generates enough energy to power more than 950 Irish homes each year.

Lidl Ireland will now be the largest rooftop solar array owner in the country and will have more than 3,300,000 kwh provided by solar energy by the end of the year.

Owen Power, Managing Director of Enerpower said: “Lidl Ireland is a remarkable partner of ours, making significant strides towards more sustainable operations across their retail store and distribution centre network."

“We are delighted to be working with Lidl again to grow and enhance their solar energy capabilities, reducing their carbon footprint, generating significant cost savings and contributing positively to Ireland’s sustainability agenda.”

The additional €1 million investment in solar panel infrastructure is part of Lidl’s ongoing commitment to sustainability which sees the retailer focusing its efforts on implementing energy efficiency and renewable technologies across its full 163 store network in the Ireland as well as certifying the company’s stores to ISO 50001 Energy Management standard.

Alan Barry, Director of Property and Central Services for Lidl Ireland said supporting local Irish suppliers is a “core commitment” for Lidl.

Mr Barry said the retailer is also committed to moving towards “a more sustainable store concept.”

“With every store and location that we convert to solar energy, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint and making significant savings on our energy costs. These savings will be passed on in the value that we provide to our customers.”