Amazon orders more than 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz

Amazon is to add more than 1,800 electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in Europe this year as part of efforts to reduce transport emissions.

The technology giant has ordered the vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans, which also announced it has joined the Climate Pledge, which has signatories aiming to be net-zero for carbon emissions by 2040.

Amazon said it was the largest order of electric vehicles for Mercedes-Benz to date, and more than 1,200 of the vans will be the automotive firm’s latest EV, the eSprinter.

The company confirmed more than 500 of the electric vehicles will be used in the UK.

“We welcome the bold leadership demonstrated by Mercedes-Benz by signing up to the Climate Pledge and committing to ambitious action to address climate change,” Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said.

“We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonise the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis.

Amazon is adding 1,800 electric delivery vehicles from Mercedes-Benz as part of our journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world, and we will be moving fast to get these vans on the road this year.

Ola Kallenius, chairman of the board of management of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz said he was pleased the company could “gain more momentum on our sustainability offensive with this step”.

The Climate Pledge target of 2040 to reach net zero in carbon emissions is notable because it is 10 years ahead of the international Paris climate agreement.

Amazon has also committed to running on 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Fabio Massimo Castaldo, vice president of the European Parliament, said of the announcement: “Amazon continues to contribute to the achievement of the EU Green Deal goals, foster technological innovation and generate resilient and sustainable jobs in Europe.

“I hope that other corporations will follow Amazon’s example in the near future.”