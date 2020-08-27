MSD seeks to expand Tipperary plant

Pharmaceutical multinational MSD is seeking to expand its site in Tipperary, leading to the creation of 20 long-term roles.

MSD in Ballydine, Co Tipperary, which produces medicines for a range of conditions including diabetes, arthritis, HIV, and HPV, is seeking to extend its Research & Development and Formulation building with a view to supporting the development of new medicines in the coming years.

The granting of planning permission would see the current building extended by a total of 6,400 sq m with the addition of a new three-story extension containing the latest equipment and technology to support development and launch of pipeline medicines.

If the project is given the green light by Tipperary County Council, MSD hopes to complete design and initial construction work in 2020 and start full construction in 2021, with a view to the new building being operational and commencing production in 2023.

MSD’s Ballydine site currently has a team of approximately 500. The planned expansion of the R&D and Formulation building would lead to the addition of approximately 20 new staff in the areas of product development, operations, and quality.

The construction project would lead to the short-term employment of approximately 220 tradespeople.

Brian Killen, plant manager at MSD Ballydine, said the company is continuously focused on the future and on how the site can prepare to support the development and launch of the next wave of important medicines.

“This has led to significant regular investment in the site over recent years and will ensure our facility continues to be invested in by our global company, in recognition of the role we play in realising the medicines of tomorrow,” he said.