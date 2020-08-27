Pret a Manger axes 2,800 UK roles after completing restructure

Pret said that trade across its UK shops is still around 60% down year-on-year. (PA)

Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 17:13 PM
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Coffee and sandwich chain Pret a Manger has axed 2,800 roles from its shops after completing a restructuring of its UK business.

The cuts come after the high street chain said last month that it was planning a shake-up which would result in the closure of 30 sites.

Pret said that although there have been “clear signs of recovery” in footfall since the lockdown was eased, trade across its shops is still around 60% down year-on-year.

The chain said sales have been hammered by lower footfall after reopening sites (Nick Ansell/PA)

Chief executive officer Pano Christou said: “I’m gutted that we’ve had to lose so many colleagues.

“Although we’re now starting to see a steady but slow recovery, the pandemic has taken away almost a decade of growth at Pret.

“We’ve managed to protect many jobs by making changes to the way we run our shops and the hours we ask team members to work.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be able to review all these changes now that trade is improving again, and I’m encouraged by the improvements we’re seeing every week.

“We’ll soon be announcing a number of big changes to help bring Pret to more people.

“We’re grateful to the Government for the support they’ve given our sector, and hope that support will continue as long as possible to give Pret time to adjust.”

