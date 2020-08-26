Lakeland Dairies warns of challenges as it hits €1bn sales mark

Dairy processing co-op Lakeland Dairies has warned that Covid and Brexit will pose “considerable challenges” to its trading performance this year.

It comes on the back of a strong 2019 for the company, with its revenues topping the €1bn mark for the first time.

Chief executive Michael Hanley said the ongoing market disruption being caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has already put “a significant drag” on markets, most noticeably in the foodservice sector.

“A lack of clarity on the shape of the trading relationship between the EU and the UK post-Brexit is of concern to us too. Not to mention the ongoing global dairy supply and demand dynamic which has a huge influence on international markets,” he said.

Mr Hanley said Lakeland has “faced and overcome many challenges” over its 125-year history and said the company is “confident of being able to tackle these challenges”.

Mr Hanley was speaking on the back of Lakeland posting record revenues of over €1bn for 2019 – 28%, or nearly €225m, up on the previous year.

The company’s 2019 accounts are the first since its merger with LacPatrick Dairies, which completed in April of last year and created the largest dairy processing business on the island of Ireland.

The group’s operating profits grew by 17% last year to €20.5m, with pre-tax earnings increasing by just over €9m to €42.9m. Lakeland concluded the year with a significantly enhanced balance sheet including shareholders’ funds of €197.2m.

Lakeland’s food ingredient revenues increased by 19% to just under €584m. Its foodservice business generated sales of €239m; its consumer food arm saw revenues of just under €140m and its agribusiness division – which trades as Lakeland Agri – delivered sales of €72.4m.

"This is a positive outcome for 2019, based on a strong and efficient performance across all operating divisions," said Mr Hanley.

He said the results reflected both additional revenue streams and synergies from the LacPatrick merger.