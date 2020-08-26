Former Dyson CEO joins board of Cork company

The former boss of household appliance manufacturer Dyson has joined the board of Cork-based technology supply chain company PCH International.

Jim Rowan stood down as Dyson chief executive in March after three years in charge. He had been with the company for eight years, in total, which included a five-year stint as chief operating officer. He joins PCH as a non-executive director.

PCH boss Liam Casey said Mr Rowan’s inclusion on the board will be “invaluable” in PCH’s efforts to help brands bring products to market.

PCH chairman Mike McNamara said he will be “a great support”.