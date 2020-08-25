Irish explorer PetroNeft's shares surge on production rise

Shares in Irish oil and gas exploration company PetroNeft Resources surged by nearly 30% on the back of the company reporting significant production increases at its assets in Russia, where oil prices are rising.

PetroNeft, which owns 50% stakes in two licences in the Tomsk region of Siberia, said production levels in one of the licences rose by nearly 8% year-on-year to reach a daily level of 1,589 barrels per day in July.

"Being able to stabilse and even increase production without deploying significant capital to expensive drilling is particularly good news and demonstrates the future potential of these fields,” said PetroNeft’s chief executive David Sturt.

PetroNeft is looking to boost its asset value this year ahead of a probable sale of the company at some point.

Meanwhile, fellow Irish explorer Providence Resources has raised a further £9,999 (€11,100) after the consortium set to formally come on board as development partner for its Barryroe oil and gas field, off the Cork coast, exercised warrant options available to it when Providence raised over €3m in emergency funding earlier this year.

A consortium led by Norwegian company SpotOn Energy is expected to formally become lead development partner at Barryroe by the end of October.