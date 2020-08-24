36 new roles at Thermo Fisher in Cork as global search for Covid treatment intensifies

Some positions linked to the search for a Covid-19 treatment
36 new roles at Thermo Fisher in Cork as global search for Covid treatment intensifies
The Thermo Fisher Scientific site in Cork Harbour.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 14:15 PM
Aisling Kiernan

Pharmaceutical support company Thermo Fisher is to create 36 science, engineering and operations positions in Cork which the company hopes to fill in the next two months as the race to find a viable treatment for Covid-19 intensifies.

This latest move comes as the company experiences growth and business generation at the Cork site - a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO).

The new roles including Development Chemists, Process Chemists, Process Engineers, Analytical Development Chemists, Analytical Development Manager and Process Operators will see the local workforce increase to over 450 employees.

Thermo Fisher recently announced that it is supporting more than 200 Covid-related projects worldwide leveraging its capabilities in vaccines, antivirals and treatments that typically would have taken years to launch.

“The new roles at the Cork site will support a range of current and new customer business across a wide variety of therapy areas, including some Covid-19 related projects,” Siobhan Creedon, Site Technical Lead told the Irish Examiner.

“Munster is an extremely attractive location for the life sciences sector due to its infrastructure, capacity, and strong talent pool.”

In October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility from GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK).

The sale saw the ownership of GSK’s Cork manufacturing site, including all facilities, business operations and commercial manufacturing and R&D employees transfer to Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Complaint brought against Kerry car parts factory over redundancy terms

