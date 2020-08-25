Online grocery delivery company expands to Cork

Online grocery delivery company expands to Cork
Online grocery delivery company Buymie is epxanding to Cork.
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 02:00 AM
Alan Healy

Online grocery delivery company Buymie is expanding to Cork in a partnership with Lidl.

The Dublin company said it will offer same-day delivery from six Lidl supermarkets across Cork city from Friday to more than 86,000 households.

The Buymie service sees personal shoppers visit stores to pick out groceries and then deliver them directly to the customer.

Earlier this year, Buymie said it was creating 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to demand for same-day grocery delivery caused by Covid-19. 50 of these jobs have been earmarked for Cork.

The service in Cork will be available from six participating Lidl stores located in Ballincollig, Wilton, Togher, Churchfield, Ballyvolane and Glanmire.

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie said the expansion to Cork means their service is available to around 2 million people across 750,000 households in Ireland and the UK. "2020/21 will see rapid expansion the same-day-delivery channel as consumers confront a new reality for the foreseeable future," he said.

Buymie has grown by 325% in the first six months of 2020 versus the same period in 2019. In June, they closed a Series A funding round of €5.8 million in new investments into its business, to take its total capital raised in 2020 to over €8 million and €10.5 million to date.

