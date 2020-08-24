Kerry Airport steps up warning over 'bleak winter'  

Kerry Airport steps up warning over 'bleak winter'  
File photo dated 05/04/20 of Ryanair jets parked up on the runway of Dublin airport. Ryanair has said it will reduce its flight capacity by 20% in September and October after forward bookings "notably weakened" in recent days. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday August 17, 2020. The budget airline has reported a drop-off in flight bookings over the past ten days driven by "uncertainty over recent Covid case rates in some EU countries". It said the cuts will reduce the frequency of flights from countries such as Spain, France and Sweden, after travel restrictions increased due to rising Covid-19 case rates. See PA story AIR Ryanair. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 07:00 AM
Eamon Quinn

The boss of Kerry Airport has stepped up his warning about the financial outlook, saying it is facing "a bleak winter" as key flights to Manchester and Belin are withdrawn in the coming months. 

Chief executive John Mulhern said that he remained confident the Government was aware of the worsening finances at all airports and will deliver targeted and appropriate measures.

"The Government has rowed back on the easing of restrictions at the same time as Ryanair announced a 20% reduction in flights in the autumn – affecting travel between Kerry and Manchester, Berlin and Alicante," he said. 

The airport said only 808 passengers used the airport in the second quarter, all on the Aer Lingus regional Dublin route. 

That's down sharply from the 102,534 passengers across all routes in the second quarter in 2019. 

For the whole of 2019, the airport had 369,836 passengers, including 58,021 passengers on the Kerry-Dublin route. 

Read More

Hogan must fully account for movements, says Tánaiste

It posted an operating profit of over €1m, including grant funding from the Government. 

Mr Mulhern said that the UK and Germany account for significant passenger numbers at the airport and referred to comments made by Ryanair about travel restrictions last week. 

"The figures are stark and the future is not bright," Mr Mulhern said.

"We are expecting to see further cuts to schedules as the winter months draw near. The devastating impact of the lockdown has been seen in the quarterly passenger figures across the entire aviation sector and we expect to see many more months, if not years, of toil ahead to recover fully,” he said. 

"Meanwhile, Kerry Airport Ireland has introduced enhanced measures to protect staff and passengers who are passing through the airport," he said.

An aviation taskforce last month recommended Cork, Shannon, Donegal, Ireland West, as well as Kerry airports, should receive Government assistance to help them rebuild passenger numbers, following approval under the EU's state aid rules.

Read More

Studies show Covid-19 fallout for Irish jobs, sector-by-sector        

More in this section

Greencore AGM Greencore closes sandwich plant in England on temporary basis after large Covid outbreak                  
Commuters As Companies Expand In City In A 'Silent Brexit' Bank of Ireland to introduce Netflix-style monthly fee for bank charges
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 5, 2020 J&J and Pfizer line up in Covid-19 vaccine race      

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices