Ryanair to cut fewer jobs after staff agree to pay cuts      

Ryanair plans to cut significantly fewer jobs than the 3,000 it originally estimated
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 18:55 PM
Padraic Halpin

Ryanair plans to cut significantly fewer jobs than the 3,000 it originally estimated, after 97% of pilots and over 90% of cabin crew have signed up so far to pay cuts and work practice changes, its director of operations said. 

The airline had warned it would have to cut one in five of its pilots and cabin crew if they did not agree to pay cuts of up to 20% after the COVID-19 crisis ravaged its business.

It struck a pay deal with Spanish pilots this week, leaving agreements outstanding with pilots in Belgium and cabin crew in Italy and Germany.

“We haven’t finalised the number yet, we originally said there was going to be 3,000 redundancies but we have been able to reduce that significantly,” Neal McMahon said in an interview.

“Broadly speaking they (pilots and cabin crew) recognise the grim situation we are in and they have been pragmatic,” he said. Ryanair’s Italian cabin crew union has put an agreement out to ballot, while there were further talks in Germany on Friday and the airline is in the middle of a collective redundancy process in Belgium, Ryanair said.

Rival EasyJet confirmed the loss of up to 670 jobs this week, part of a planned total of 4,500 that will also likely be trimmed due to agreements on part time contracts, base transfers and unpaid leave. British Airways, owned by IAG, said in April it would need to axe up to 12,000 of its 42,000 staff to survive. Reuters

