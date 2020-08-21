Bank of Ireland to introduce Netflix-style monthly fee for bank charges

The changes will not come into effect until the end of November but the bank is eliminating individual fees for contactless payments, ATM withdrawals and lodgements, in-branch transactions and unpaid direct debits.

Bank of Ireland also announced it was joining other banks in making Google Pay available to its customers from next week allowing users to pay for goods with their phone.

However, the bank said it was ending its ‘no transaction fees’ offer for customers who keep at least €3,000 in their current account meaning some customers will see an increase in charges. The Bank will continue to provide free banking for seniors, students and graduates.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland’s Retail Ireland division, said the changes are about making personal accounts easier to get, easier to understand and easier to use.

“We’re making banking charges easier to understand by doing away with 26 different fees and charges and replacing them with a simple flat fee, a similar pricing model to Netflix or Spotify subscriptions where you pay the same every month and consume as much as you want."

Daragh Cassidy of consumer website Bonkers.ie welcomed the move by Bank of Ireland and said traditional banks are starting to feel the heat from digital operators Revolut and N26 which charge almost no fees.

"Up until today, BOI’s fee structure, along with AIB’s, was particularly poor value. And as more and more of us have moved to card payments over cash due to Covid-19, continuing to charge individually for services like contactless payments was always going to be difficult for banks to do as the optics look so poor," he said.