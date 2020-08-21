Cork firm hires former Microsoft executive to anticipate the future needs of retail

Everseen's software is used by major retailers such as Walmart to reduce thefts
Headquartered in Cork, Everseen works with some of the world's largest retailers including Walmart. Picture Denis Minihane.
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 10:17 AM
Alan Healy

Headquartered in Blackpool in Cork, Everseen is at the cutting edge of a rapidly growing industry providing unmanned checkout systems for supermarkets and other retailers.

Its artificial intelligence visual software is used by major retailers including Walmart in the US to help prevent the almost €40bn in losses retailers experience each year due to thefts or items not scanned correctly.

The company today announced that Daniela Falcusan has been appointed Emerging Technologies & Research Director. Falcusan will lead the new division within Everseen to focus specifically on projecting out what retail and other industries will need five to 15 years from now.

The division will operate across Everseen’s locations in Miami, New York, Cork, Belgrade, Serbia, and Timișoara, Romania. 

“Retail has been transforming at warp speed for the past two decades. And now, after the continued global pandemic, we’re seeing this transformation accelerate even further,” said Falcusan. 

“It’s critical that technology companies look beyond their narrow projects and employ the tools that science and data provide us to predict and prepare for these changes before they happen. At Everseen, my goal is to ensure that we are set up for excellence, that we deepen our understanding of how global patterns affect the industries we serve, and that we’re able to get our products into the market faster.”

Fergus Finlay

