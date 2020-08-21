Business movers

Here is a selection of people who have begun new roles with businesses and organisations with operations in Ireland, including IrBEA, Dell Technologies, Eircsson, AAI, Barclays and Preempt.

Stephen McCormack has been appointed as the Three C project officer with the Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA), delivering the Interreg North West Europe project across in six countries, focused on developing value-added carbon products and services based on biochar and carbon feedstocks. He has a background in energy, sustainability and the environment and has spent the last few years working on a number of EU funded circular economy projects within the public sector. He holds a degree in Energy, Sustainability and the Environment from IT Sligo. He also holds a postgraduate in Environmental Management. He joins the IrBEA team at an exciting time for the renewable energy sector.

Rola Dagher has been appointed as the new global channel chief with Dell Technologies, reporting into Bill Scannell, Dell Technologies president, global sales and customer operations. Rola will lead Dell Technologies’ global partner strategy, vision, enablement, program design and experience. She returns to Dell after three years as president of Cisco Systems Canada. She has also held sales and leadership roles in Dell’s enterprise segment and infrastructure solutions group. She has also helped lead the channel for Bell Canada for 13 years. She has a strong track record of removing partner complexity and delivering simplicity to customers. She succeeds Joyce Mullen, who after a 21-year career at Dell, announced her departure in July.

Denis Dullea has been appointed head of Ericsson’s Product Development Unit OSS and its Research & Development facility at Athlone, one of the telecomms and technology company’s key global centres which employs over 1,000 people working with the latest technology advancements in software, including Cloud Native and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies. A native of Bandon, Co Cork, Denis has over 20 years’ experience leading, developing and deploying telecomms solutions at Ericsson. He returns to Ireland from Ericsson’s global HQ in Sweden, where he has spent the past six years delivering technology evolutions to support the world’s first 5G call and supporting 5G commercial launches across the world, amongst many other projects. He is a graduate of UL, where he studied Applied Maths and Computing.

Constance Balsamo, the head of alcohol policy and public affairs for Ireland at beverages group Diageo, has been appointed as vice-president of Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), the national advocacy group for promoting the interests of advertisers. Constance was previously Diageo’s head of the EU internal market in Brussels. In her current role with Diageo, she focuses on alcohol regulation and drives the development of responsible drinking initiatives while also overseeing marketing compliance. She also has extensive industry experience across Europe. Prior to joining Diageo, she spent a number of years in Brussels and Zurich, where she worked with global communications agency Kreab, and as a public policy advisor with financial services firm UBS. She holds a degree in Chinese language and civilisation and a master’s degree in social science and economics. She has been an AAI board member since 2017. Derek Liddy, head of digital marketing at Aer Lingus, was recently named as AAI president.

Jean-Christophe Gerard has been appointed as CEO of Barclays Private Bank with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval. He joined Barclays in 2017, initially heading up investments for Barclays Private Bank. He has almost 30 years’ of experience in private banking, asset management and investment banking. His previous roles also include head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, and CEO of Barclays Monaco. His appointment also follows a series of recent announcements that has seen the private bank strengthen it senior leadership team and expand its international footprint, including Effie Datson in the newly created role as global head of family office; Melanie Aimer as global head of client experience; and Olivier Franceschelli as head of private banking in Monaco and Alan Werlau as head of investments for Barclays Bank Ireland PLC.

Paul Nelson has been appointed as general manager with Preempt, the Irish-owned facilities and property management company. In his role, he will be responsible for securing key management instructions and delivering client workplace solutions. Paul is a graduate of TUD and joins Preempt from a property management agency where he held the position of Senior Property Manager. His appointment was announced following the launch of the new Preempt.ie website. Preempt is a new facilities and property company, a subsidiary of Sonica, the award-winning construction company based in Dublin. Donnacha Neary, founder and MD of Sonica, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Preempt team. Paul brings with him a wealth of experience of property and facilities management and will support our approach as we focus on providing Sonica customers with a full workplace support service through Preempt.”