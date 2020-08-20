Airbnb files for stock market listing and bans parties in battle against Covid 

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 17:47 PM

Short-term home rental company Airbnb has filed confidentially for an IPO with US regulators, setting the stage for one of 2020’s marquee US stock market debuts.

The move underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry, which was battered this year by restrictions and shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

San Francisco-based Airbnb said in July that customers had booked more than one million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3, in part as US travellers shy away from hotels and prefer to drive to local vacation rentals.

The number of shares Airbnb will sell and the valuation it will seek have not yet been determined.

Airbnb did not give a timeline for when it may complete its IPO. The company is understood to be targeting a listing before the end of the year, with this being dependant on market conditions.

The company in April also raised $2bn (€1.7bn) in debt from investors, which valued it at $18bn, well below the $26bn Airbnb cited as an internal valuation in early March.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has banned parties and events in homes listed on its website, as it tries to enforce strict social-distancing norms to fight the pandemic.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16 people.

-Reuters

