Mike Ashley's retail business and German bike shops emerge as Covid-19 winners         

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly Sports Direct, German bicycle retailers, as well as online retailers have emerged as strong winners during the Covid-19 crisis.

Frasers posted a 5% rise in core earnings, while growth of up to 30% in its current year despite Covid-19.

The group’s stores across Europe were affected but it was able to continue trading online and said it had successfully reopened its stores after the lockdown and was seeing a continuing strong online performance.

“We continue to expect Frasers to be a long-term winner and believe that the elevation strategy and the benefits to flow from its M&A activities are not fully appreciated,” said analysts at Liberum.

Frasers said it intends to invest more than £100m (€111m) in its online activities, with a focus on its Flannels designer fashion business and a better customer experience.

For the year to April 26, Frasers made core earnings - or underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) - of £302.1m, up from £287.8m in 2018-29. It forecast growth of between 10% and 30% in 2020-21.

Group revenue rose 6.9% to £3.96bn, helped by the acquisition of Game, Jack Wills, and Sofa.com, while net debt fell to £366m. It has also purchased stakes in Mulberry and Hugo Boss.

China’s Alibaba Group beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates, as its core commerce and cloud computing businesses continued to grow following China’s emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.

And online electricals retailer AO World said its revenue surged in the months during and after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns as demand for its products and services was sustained even after its rivals reopened stores in July.

Meanwhile, in Germany, the Ifo insitute said the pandemic is giving German bicycle retailers a boost as consumers avoid public transport because of the risk of infection.

“Bicycle dealers are experiencing a real boom,” Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said.

Other German retailers doing relatively well during the pandemic include construction and DIY superstores, as well as food and delicatessen shops, the survey showed.

The biggest losers in the crisis are clothing and shoe retailers, as well as car dealers.

German online takeaway food group Delivery Hero said it has the financial muscle to play an active role in expected future acquisitions in the fast-growing industry.

Reuters and Irish Examiner