CRH profit dips on Covid-19 disruption, sees Q3 back in line

CRH profit dips on Covid-19 disruption, sees Q3 back in line

CRH embarked on its first share buyback programme in a decade in 2018 and had indicated before the pandemic that the scheme was likely to continue this year.

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 09:44 AM
Padraic Halpin

Irish building supplier CRH expects a return to more normal levels of construction to boost third-quarter earnings close to last year's, after citing Covid-19 disruption for a 2% drop in first-half earnings.

The world's second-biggest building materials supplier's €1.34bn core earnings in its seasonally less significant first half declined from a record €1.36bn in 2019 following €55 million of one-off costs primarily related to Covid-19-related restructuring.

Based on recent trading, it expects like-for-like sales in the third quarter to be slightly behind the same period in 2019 but earnings to be line, while limited visibility for the fourth quarter precluded it from providing full-year guidance.

"A fairly robust performance in an extraordinary challenging environment, and really good to see improved profitability and margins, even against a backdrop of lower sales," CRH Chief Executive Albert Manifold told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The Dublin-based company's shares were 0.3% higher at €33.5 by 07.15 this morning.

CRH buoyed investors in its last market update in April by pressing ahead with a 15% hike to its 2019 dividend, despite the new coronavirus, and predicting it would benefit from stimulus measures.

First-half sales were down 1% in its Americas materials division, where CRH is the biggest producer of asphalt for highway construction, but 11% lower in its Europe Materials division, reflecting the differing severity of lockdown measures.

Manifold said the Americas businesses were operating in the region of 90-95% of normalised levels, while activity in Western Europe ranged between 80-90% and was unlikely to return to normalised levels this year.

CRH, which embarked on its first share buyback programme in a decade in 2018 and had indicated before the pandemic that the scheme was likely to continue this year, kept it on pause on Thursday.

It maintained its interim dividend at 22 cents per share.

Reuters

Read More

PizzaExpress to close 73 outlets in UK as Amazon steps up grocery link

More in this section

Australia Earns Qantas Global travel will not resume until mid-2021, Qantas says
DENIS SCANNELL We are the 'laughing stock' of Europe, Ryanair claims as airline launches scathing attack on NPHET
Coronavirus PizzaExpress to close 73 outlets in UK as Amazon steps up grocery link
constructioncrh

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices