Apple breaks through $2trn 'psychological' valuation

Apple became the first publicly listed US company with a $2 trillion stock market value, as Wall Street investors put aside challenges to its iPhone outlook in favour of bets it will only prosper more in the post-coronavirus world.
People inside the Apple store in the Victoria Square shopping centre, Belfast, after all shopping centres and retailers were given the green light to reopen in a significant relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 17:01 PM
Reuters and Bloomberg

Shares in the company have surged since blowout quarterly results in July that saw the iPhone maker eclipse Saudi Aramco as the world’s most valuable listed company, up about 57% in value so far in 2020.

The moves reflect growing investor confidence in Apple’s shift towards relying less on sales of iPhones and other gadgets and more on services for its users, as well as a broad shift by big institutional investors during the coronavirus crisis.

With Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-owner Alphabet, all now worth around $1 trillion or more, the big US tech companies are together worth more than $6 trillion.

Apple surprised Wall Street as it was able to get loyal shoppers buy iPhones, iPads, and Macs online even as several brick-and-mortar stores remained closed due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Apple’s revenue grew across every category and all of its geographical regions in the June quarter, even as the coronavirus crisis caused the US economy to collapse at its worst rate since the Great Depression.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, Peru, and other countries.  

The valuation is “a milestone, but in terms of its ultimate impact, it is just a number,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward Jones, who said it was more psychologically than fundamentally significant.

