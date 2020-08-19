Shares in Kenmare rise 6% as miner weathers worst of Covid-19 storm

Shares in mining firm Kenmare Resources climbed as it weathered the Covid-19 global economic shock better than once feared and said the outlook was now "robust".               
Eamon Quinn

Shares in mining firm Kenmare Resources climbed as it weathered the Covid-19 global economic shock better than once feared and said the outlook was now "robust".               

The ilmenite and zircon products it ships from its huge Moma Titanium Minerals mine in Mozambique are used to make paints, paper, plastics, and chemicals in factories across the world. 

Mining firms are therefore susceptible to the huge fallout for manufacturing from the Covid-19 crisis.  

However, shares in Kenmare, which are listed in Dublin and London, rose almost 6%, paring its losses to 4.5% for the past year. 

Its financial results nonetheless reflected the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

Net profit in the first six months fell 42% to $12.7m from a year earlier, as revenues fell to around $117m. 

Kenmare said that despite prices looking unclear next year that it "expects to be able to secure contracts for all of its increased production". 

"The medium-term outlook for Kenmare’s ilmenite products remains solid, with demand expected to outstrip supply and additional sources of production required to balance the market in the coming years," it said. 

Managing director Michael Carvill highlighted the fact that the mining firm had remained profitable in the first six months of the year. 

“Although production was weaker in H1 2020 than in the corresponding period last year, our business remained profitable and I am pleased to announce an interim dividend of 2.3 US cent per share," he said.

