Johnson & Johnson to pay €5.5bn for Momenta, in largest pharma deal this year

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $6.5bn (€5.5bn) in cash to acquire Momenta, a maker of autoimmune-disease drugs, in the largest pharmaceutical-industry merger this year.

Though the price tag falls short of some of the industry-shifting takeovers of recent years, the deal is the latest sign drug companies are looking for ways to bulk up even as the coronavirus pandemic upends other businesses.

At $52.50 a share, the deal represents a premium of more than 70% to Momenta’s closing price. The biotechnology company had seen its shares surge 56% this year after encouraging clinical-trial data for its treatment for a rare blood disorder that affects fetuses and newborns. That treatment has received an orphan-drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Autoimmune diseases have been an area of increasing interest for big drugmakers. Earlier this week, French drugmaker Sanofi agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia for about $3.4bn.

Drugmakers weren’t shielded from disruptions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in the US early this year amid a sharp decline in elective medical procedures.

Both J&J and Sanofi are among several health-care giants that have been racing to develop treatments and vaccines for Covid-19.