Marriott hotel operator faces London legal case over huge data hack

Marriott International, a leading hotel operator, is facing a London legal case brought by millions of former guests demanding compensation after their personal records were hacked in one of the largest data breaches in history.

Martin Bryant, founder of technology and media consultancy Big Revolution, is leading the claim for English and Welsh-domiciled guests after more than 300 million customer records from Marriott’s global database, potentially including passport and credit card details, were hacked between 2014 and 2018.

“I hope this case will raise awareness of the value of our personal data, result in fair compensation ... and also serve notice to other data owners that they must hold our data responsibly,” he said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages for loss of control of personal data, automatically includes guests who made a reservation for one of the former Starwood brand hotels - including Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and St. Regis hotels - before September 10, 2018.

Mr Bryant is represented by law firm Hausfeld and the case is funded by Harbour Litigation.

A London-based spokeswoman for Marriott said the company wasn't making a comment at this time.

Around seven million British guest records were compromised by the hack, according to the UK Information Commissioner’s Office, which last year proposed to fine Marriott £99.2m (€109.80m).

Marriott announced in 2018 that hackers had accessed its Starwood hotels reservation database and notified the FBI.

In Ireland, Starwood hotels two years ago included the Sheraton Athlone Hotel and The Westin Dublin.

Attorneys filed a lawsuit in a Maryland federal court within hours and others followed suit in the US and Canada.