Bunratty Castle needs €6.4m to stay open as tourist numbers fall

The operators of the Bunratty Castle said it needs €6.4m from the government to keep the tourist facility open until next June.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said they made a submission to the Department of Transport in July about securing the funding in an attempt to keep the Folk Park and King John’s Castle open to the public.

The Covid-19 pandemic has, she said, led to major revenue losses at both sites which are hugely dependant on US and continental European tourists, who account in a normal year for 80pc of visitors. She warned the facility will close at the end of the month without the funding.

“Both sites are very important to the local economy and to tourism in the region and Shannon Group is doing everything it can to keep the two heritage sites open,” she said.

“Shannon Heritage, which runs both sites, will require total funding of €6.4M to June 2021 when a pick-up in visitor numbers usually occurs.

Bunratty is one of the country's most popular tourist attractions given its proximity to Shannon airport.

“Shannon Heritage employees have done trojan work in these very difficult and challenging times," Ms Considine said.

"When the Government brought forward their reopening plan to June 29, staff rallied to assist with getting the sites ready," Ms Considine said.

"Despite a major marketing campaign and a slight bounce in domestic visitors it hasn’t made-up for the loss of our international customers.

“Our focus now is on protecting our employees’ jobs in the long-term, which requires difficult short-term decision so that we can survive, recover and rebuild. Unless we receive Government support, we will, unfortunately, be forced to close Bunratty Castle and Folk Park and King John’s Castle on the August 31.

“However it is our desire to keep both Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and King John’s Castle open beyond the traditional summer season this year. That is why, given the significant losses that will be made during off-season, we have made a submission to government seeking funding to enable us continue operations at the sites.

“We urgently await the outcome of that request and in the meantime are exploring all options around the viability of these facilities beyond 2020.”