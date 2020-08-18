Large UK housebuilder to restore dividend on 'excellent' second half of year

UK housebuilder Persimmon posted a plunge in first-half profit after lockdown disrupted construction and home sales, but said it would reinstate its dividend after an “excellent start” to the second half of the year.

The company's shares climbed 8%, to be a top gainer on the Ftse-100 index and helping it restore most of its losses since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in March.

After coming to a virtual standstill in late March and April, Britain’s housing market has picked up pace as pent-up demand, tax breaks for home purchases and a desire for suburban living buck the usual summer slowdown.

Persimmon declared a “modest” interim dividend of 40 pence per share in place of 125 pence a share payment it cancelled earlier. It is one of the first UK-listed companies to bring back a dividend, providing some optimism for investors after the coronavirus crisis hammered the sector.

The UK’s second-largest homebuilder said it expects to deliver about 45% of its second half new home completions by the end of September, adding that its gross margin remained resilient due to lower costs.

“This year is increasingly looking to be a game of two halves for Persimmon, with the outlook rather brighter than the pandemic-hit first few months,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor said.

In Ireland, the shares of both listed housebuilders, Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties have been hard hit during the crisis. Most construction sites were shut down completely and only started to reopen on a gradual basis from May. The number of homes completed in the coming years will continue to fall far short of demand.

Shares in Cairn are trading at 88 cent compared with €1.16 at the start of March and Glenveagh shares are at 72 cent, down from 80 cent.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner