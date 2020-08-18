EU Commission yet to decide on Apple tax appeal

Apple employs up to 6,000 people in Ireland, most of whom are located in two centres in Cork.
EU Commission yet to decide on Apple tax appeal

The European Commission alleged that Ireland had provided State Aid to two Apple companies in 2016 following a three-year investigation. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 13:48 PM
Alan Healy

The EU Commission has yet to decide if it will appeal a court decision in relation to Apple and its tax affairs in Ireland.

Last month, the General Court of the European Union ruled in favour of Apple and Ireland in their appeal against a decision by the Commission that the State had granted favourable tax rulings to the company.

The European Commission alleged that Ireland had provided State Aid to two Apple companies in 2016 following a three-year investigation.

The decision was welcomed by both apple and the Irish government. The European Commission has a right to appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which must be lodged within two months and 10 days of July 15 judgement.

It is understood that the Commission has yet to make a decision on whether it will lodge such an appeal. The Irish Government said it will defend its position in the event of such an appeal.

While the court case was being heard, Apple had to pay €14.3bn into an escrow account which remains in place. The net asset value of the fund at the end of 2019 was €14.02bn. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said: “The escrow fund cannot be accessed until the legal proceedings are fully completed. Therefore, if an appeal is made, the fund cannot be dissolved until that legal action concludes. As the General Court ruled against the commission, an appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union is open to the commission at this stage.”

Apple employs up to 6,000 people in Ireland, most of whom are located in two centres in Cork.

Read More

16,000 employers do not meet tax criteria for new government wage support

More in this section

womanworkingonprojectMay2020PicturePexel.jpg Rise in cases leading to second lockdown a concern for two-thirds of businesses
Retail sales decline Pandora shares fall 9% on jewellery sales outlook hit by Covid-19      
Oxford Street Stores Stock Around 7,000 jobs being cut in further M&S overhaul in UK

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices