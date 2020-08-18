Pandora shares fall 9% on jewellery sales outlook hit by Covid-19      

Pandora, which makes more pieces of jewellery than any other company in the world, said organic sales may contract as much as 20% this year as the virus suppresses demand in some of its key markets.

Pandora said that a recent improvement “stalled“ in the third quarter. The Copenhagen-based company provided guidance for the first time since suspending its previous forecast in March.

It also released its second-quarter earnings report. The shares fell as much as 9%.

“The continued local spikes in incident rates and inherent commercial impact from social distancing are expected to continue to negatively impact revenue in the second half of the year,” Pandora said.

Pandora’s earnings margin will be in a range of 16% to 19% this year. That compares with almost 27% in 2019, a year that was at the time seen as a transition period for the company as it relaunched its brand under chief executive Alexander Lacik.

The executive had joined earlier that year following a string of departures from Pandora’s top management.

The 2020 guidance is on the weak side so estimates need to come down,” Janne Vincent Kjaer, an analyst at Jyske Bank, said in a note.

“And with the strong performance in the period up to the earnings report, there is no room for large disappointments.”

- Bloomberg