Blackbee expands through the acquisition of seven care homes 

Residential care home operator, Aperee, has entered an agreement to take over the management of seven nursing homes currently operated by the Ditchley Group.

Aperee, the operational arm of the Blackbee Healthcare Fund, has completed a transaction to take over the management of the existing Ditchley nursing homes in Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny and Galway. These homes are all currently trading, and the announcement will have no impact on their day to day operation.

The acquisition includes the Cramers Court Nursing Home in Kinsale, Conna Nursing Home and Deerpark House Nursing Home in Bantry.

It brings to just under 500 the number of beds operated by Apreree across nine care homes. The company previously announced acquisitions of two nursing homes in Mallow and Tralee.

The BlackBee Healthcare Fund has previously announced plans for the construction of 600 single ensuite care beds and the acquisition of 1,100 existing beds. It is currently negotiating with a number of other nursing home operators on potential acquisitions and planning permission is being sought for a number of other new developments in Munster.

Paul Kingston, CEO of Aperee, said their aim will always be to ensure the best possible care is provided to residents. "We look forward to working with all the hard-working staff in the homes in continuing to deliver these objectives."

Noel Creedon, chairman of Ditchley Group said the nature of elderly care is rapidly changing, and the announcement means the seven homes have a bright future.

"We have been consistent in delivering quality care to our residents, and this investment means that quality care will continue into the future.”