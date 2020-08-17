Diageo buys US gin brand co-owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds

Aviation American will join Diageo’s wide-ranging portfolio of gins, that include Tanqueray and Gordon’s
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 16:26 PM

Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, has said it is buying Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, through the acquisition of Aviation Gin and Davos Brands for up to $610m (€515m).

Under the deal, Diageo – which also owns Guinness and Baileys - will also own other brands in the Davos Brands’ portfolio, including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake, with Mr Reynolds retaining an ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.

The move comes just two weeks after the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka posted a yearly profit that nearly halved as widespread closures of pubs and restaurants, cancellation of sporting events and a plunge in duty-free sales hit global demand.

The company isn't new to acquiring brands owned by famous Hollywood celebrities. In 2017, it paid $1bn in total to acquire the super-premium tequila brand, Casamigos, that was co-founded by George Clooney.

The deal also comes at a time when consumption of gin has been rising in the US.

According to the US Distilled Spirits Council, distillers sold nearly 10 million 9-litre cases of gin in the US in 2019, generating $918m in revenue, a 3% rise over 2018.

Aviation American will join Diageo’s wide-ranging portfolio of gins, that include Tanqueray and Gordon’s.

-Reuters

