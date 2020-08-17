Sanofi buys US speciality drug company for €3bn

Sanofi is paying $100 per share in cash for the US firm, a premium of 10% to Principia’s closing price on August 14, and hopes for a fourth-quarter completion
Monday, August 17, 2020

French drugmaker Sanofi – which is a significant employer in the south-east at its Sanofi Genzyme plant in Waterford - is dipping into coffers filled by recent disposals to buy US-based Principia Biopharma for $3.7bn (€3.1bn) as it fills its medicine cabinet with speciality drug prospects from smaller companies.

The acquisition gives the French drugmaker Principia’s pipeline in autoimmune diseases. They include a drug aimed at the rare but painful skin condition pemphigus and another against multiple sclerosis that the two companies have partnered on since 2017.

Sanofi is paying $100 per share in cash for the US firm, a premium of 10% to Principia’s closing price on August 14, and hopes for a fourth-quarter completion.

With Paul Hudson at the helm Sanofi, which raised $11.7bn by unloading a stake in Regeneron in May, is following a game plan he deployed when he led Novartis’s drugs division.

Deploying cash to add bolt-on targets to expand in treatment areas where medicines typically command high prices.

The transaction is Mr Hudson’s second big bolt-on purchase since becoming CEO last year, having paid $2.5bn in December for Synthorx that is developing immuno-oncology treatments.

Principia’s most-advanced candidate, rilzabrutinib, is in Phase 3 trials against pemphigus, which can cause blisters or pus-filled bumps on the skin and mucous membranes and is caused when the immune system mistakenly makes antibodies that attack the body.

Phase 3 trials are on tap to use another drug candidate for multiple forms of multiple sclerosis.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner

