Lidl to create thirty jobs in Blarney with new store 

Lidl Ireland has announced today that a new store will be opened in Blarney, creating thirty new local jobs.

A planning application for the shop has been lodged as part of a wider development in Blarney, Co. Cork.

If approved, it will be the twenty first Lidl to open in the county. The application includes a café that will create an additional ten new jobs.

The shop's design, which is described as state-of-the-art, will also have a green roof, on which vegetation will grow.

The news has been welcomed by local suppliers including West Cork Distillery, who have supplied to the German discount store since 2015.