Lidl to create thirty jobs in Blarney with new store 
If the planning is approved, it will be the twenty first Lidl store opened in the county. Picture Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 10:36 AM
Mairead Cleary

Lidl Ireland has announced today that a new store will be opened in Blarney, creating thirty new local jobs.

A planning application for the shop has been lodged as part of a wider development in Blarney, Co. Cork.

If approved, it will be the twenty first Lidl to open in the county. The application includes a café that will create an additional ten new jobs. 

The shop's design, which is described as state-of-the-art, will also have a green roof, on which vegetation will grow. 

The news has been welcomed by local suppliers including West Cork Distillery, who have supplied to the German discount store since 2015.

Boylesports closing in on further UK bookie acquisition

