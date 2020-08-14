Operations to resume at Carroll Cuisine in Offaly following Covid-19 outbreak

Carroll Cuisine in Tullamore, Co Offaly has been approved to reopen its doors after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The company says it will be resuming operations at the plant in a phased basis over the coming week.

Nine employees at the facility had tested positive for the disease, while 210 out of its 330 staff were tested over the weekend with all results coming back negative.

The company says it will continue to follow HSA and HSE guidelines in reopening.

"The tests provide confidence that the actions we’re taking are effective. Taking into account the approval we have received, and the rigorous prevention measures we have in place, we will begin carefully and gradually resuming operations on a phased basis over the coming week," the company said today in a statement.

The Carroll Cuisine meat plant in Co Offaly. Picture: Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie

"We welcome proposals for a constantly recurring testing programme and we will participate fully in any such initiatives. This will further help us all to monitor, suppress and prevent the virus, keep people safe and protect employment while we provide an essential service.

"Management and all staff are engaged on a constant basis in dealing with this matter. Our own specific situation has not escalated further, however this also means we are doubling and redoubling our efforts to stop any spread of the virus and staying constantly vigilant."

Only colleagues who have tested negative for the virus will be allowed access to our Tullamore facility. If any colleagues test positive for the virus at any later date, the full team they work with will go into quarantine. As all teams are segregated, this will allow our facility to continue operating as only the team or teams affected would need to isolate.