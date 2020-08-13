Cuisine de France owner's share price falls as chairman proposal rejected by activist investors

Cuisine de France owner's share price falls as chairman proposal rejected by activist investors
Aryzta CEO Kevin Toland
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 18:10 PM

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta fell by almost 4% after activist shareholders in the Irish-Swiss baked goods maker rejected the company’s proposal to appoint Andreas Schmid as chairman.

Veraison Capital and Spanish activist partner Cobas, which control nearly 38% of Aryzta, have been critical of the foodmaker’s strategy and are now pushing back against Mr Schmid’s proposed appointment.

“After discussions and further engagement attempts during the last weeks, [Mr Schmid’s] election is clearly rejected by the shareholder group,” Verasion said, saying “trustworthy leadership” was needed.

The activists are pushing their own board candidates at a planned September 16 extraordinary shareholders meeting.

Aryzta said Mr Schmid was well suited, with “many years of operational and strategic management experience at the head of leading international food, retail and service companies.” 

Analysts, however, said his track record was uneven.

Shares in Aryzta are down more than 90% over the last five years after recent management turmoil and as Covid-19 weighs on sales.

Aryzta last month said it had received unsolicited takeover approaches by investors.

- Irish Examiner and Reuters 

Read More

Brown Thomas and Arnotts to cut 150 jobs due to Covid-19

More in this section

dan%20bthomas%202 Brown Thomas and Arnotts to cut 150 jobs due to Covid-19
Oxford Street Stores Stock New Look launches restructuring to cut shop rents and debt pile
General Stock - Newspapers One hundred jobs at risk at Daily Mail and Metro publisher in UK

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices