Cuisine de France owner's share price falls as chairman proposal rejected by activist investors

Shares in Cuisine de France owner Aryzta fell by almost 4% after activist shareholders in the Irish-Swiss baked goods maker rejected the company’s proposal to appoint Andreas Schmid as chairman.

Veraison Capital and Spanish activist partner Cobas, which control nearly 38% of Aryzta, have been critical of the foodmaker’s strategy and are now pushing back against Mr Schmid’s proposed appointment.

“After discussions and further engagement attempts during the last weeks, [Mr Schmid’s] election is clearly rejected by the shareholder group,” Verasion said, saying “trustworthy leadership” was needed.

The activists are pushing their own board candidates at a planned September 16 extraordinary shareholders meeting.

Aryzta said Mr Schmid was well suited, with “many years of operational and strategic management experience at the head of leading international food, retail and service companies.”

Analysts, however, said his track record was uneven.

Shares in Aryzta are down more than 90% over the last five years after recent management turmoil and as Covid-19 weighs on sales.

Aryzta last month said it had received unsolicited takeover approaches by investors.

- Irish Examiner and Reuters