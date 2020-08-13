Brewers and bookies feeling the heat as Carlsberg and Ladbrokes count the Covid-19 costs

The Covid restrictions on the hospitality and leisure markets have continued to impact brewing and betting firms.

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has said it expects operating profit to fall by as much as 15% this year, with Covid lockdowns set to dent sales in key markets like China and western Europe during the remainder of the year.

The world’s third-biggest brewer, after Budweiser maker AB InBev and Heineken, has suspended the second tranche of a share buyback and said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs at its head office in Copenhagen.

It said although drinkers had started to return to bars and restaurants in China and western Europe over the summer, lockdowns are likely to keep sales subdued for the remainder of the year.

Last month Dutch brewer Heineken reported a 16.4% year-on-year fall in net revenue for the first half of its current financial year, due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, betting and gaming group GVC – which owns the Ladbrokes-Coral bookmakers chain – said that its first-half revenues fell 11%, year-on-year, to £1.6bn (€1.8bn) largely due to the Covid hit via betting shop closures and sport event cancellations.

Net gaming revenues at GVC’s European retail operations – a large part of which comprises its 138 Ladbrokes shops in Ireland – fell 48%.

GVC - which also owns numerous online bingo sites and Irish-founded company Betdaq - is eyeing further growth in the US, where it has a joint-venture with MGM Resorts; continued organic growth in existing markets and entry into new developing sports betting markets; particularly Brazil and Germany.