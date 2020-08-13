One hundred jobs at risk at Daily Mail and Metro publisher in UK

The company behind the Daily Mail and i newspapers in the UK has confirmed it is consulting with staff amid reports that it could axe up to 100 jobs.

The Guardian reported that 100 roles are at risk at Daily Mail and General Trust, but it is unclear how many will go. Most of the job cuts will be from the company’s commercial wing, the report said.

“We are currently in consultation with our colleagues and no further comment will be made by dmg media,” a company spokesman said.

As businesses tightened their purse strings during the Covid-19 pandemic, advertising was of the main areas to be hit.

This was a particular blow to DMGT’s Metro – a free commuter newspaper which is heavily dependent on ads.

Similar problems have affected other publications such as the Evening Standard, which is to cut 115 jobs, and City AM, a City of London commuter paper which halted its print run for months during the pandemic.

Last month, DMGT said it had swung to a loss in the three months to June 30.

Its operating loss was £2 million (€2.2m) for the three months, compared with a £22 million (€24.3m) profit a year earlier.

Newspaper advertising dropped 69% in the quarter, while digital ad revenue was 17% lower, the company said at the time.

Circulation was down 12%.