Quintas names Dave O'Brien as new taxation partner

Accountancy firm Quintas has appointed Dave O'Brien as tax partner, bringing more than 15 years of tax advice experience to the role.

Dave has been with Quintas since 2012 in various roles within the firm's tax department. Quintas has continued to expand their tax team over the past number of year to cover all areas of personal and corporate compliance, consultancy and tax planning services.

Tim McCarthy, managing partner at Quintas, said: “Dave has played a hugely influential role in the firm’s success to date and we are looking forward to Dave playing a key role in the firm's future road map.”

Dave leads the firm's tax advisory division and with his team advises on all areas of tax and specialise in corporate restructuring, investment and pension structuring, mergers and acquisitions, and succession planning for owner-managed businesses.

Dave is also a member of an EU VAT group which provides EU wide VAT advice to companies doing business in Ireland and within the EU. Dave spent the first seven years of his tax career with EY.

Meanwhile, Lisa Higgins recently joined the payroll department at Quintas, while Aileen Hegarty has joined under the firm's 2020 Graduate Programme, having previously worked in Quintas as part of the Work Placement Programme in 2019.