Food delivery and insurers get Covid boost, but electronics feel the shock

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a rollercoaster effect on the corporate world, with latest earnings figures showing insurers and food delivery firms seeing a benefit from the recent restrictions, but electronics giant Toshiba taking a hefty hit.

Food ordering giant Just Eat-Takeaway reported higher revenue and underlying profit for the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus lockdown led to a surge in online orders and restaurants flocking to its services.

Adjusted earnings came in at €177m, up from €76m a year earlier.

Half-year revenue was up 44% at €1.03 billion, though net losses increased to €158m from €27m.

“Just Eat Takeaway.com is in the fortunate position to benefit from continuing tailwinds,” CEO Jitse Groen said.

The company enjoyed double-digit growth in its main markets, and growth of more than 100% in its largest, Germany.

The company has been operating in Ireland for 10 years and has 2.5 million users here and 2,600 restaurant clients.

Just Eat-Takeaway competes with loss-making rivals including Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero, while Amazon.com got the green light to take a 16% stake in Deliveroo last week.

Meanwhile, lower motor insurance claims during the lockdown in the UK helped British insurer Admiral record a 31% jump in first-half profit as it reinstated a special dividend. Admiral’s positive results were similar to those from Britain’s biggest car insurer Direct Line, which last week beat half-year profit forecasts and hiked its interim dividend due to a drastic drop in claims.

Elsewhere, though, Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba reported its first quarterly operating loss in nearly four years as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand for its electronic devices, copiers and chip-making equipment. The company posted an operating loss of 12.6 billion yen (€100m) for the April-June quarter, versus a year-before profit of 7.83 billion yen.

Toshiba last suffered a quarterly operating loss in the October-December quarter of 2016, at the peak of a crisis stemming from the failure of its US nuclear power unit Westinghouse.

It maintained its annual profit forecast at 110 billion yen, down 15.7% from the previous year, avoiding a major downward revision thanks to its public infrastructure businesses that are relatively resilient to a global economic slump.

Elsewhere, German utility E.ON said it has sold forward 73% of its 2021 nuclear power generation and 46% of its 2022 output at prices above the current wholesale market, raising earnings prospects from that segment.