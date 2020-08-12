Storm for Ryanair, IAG, and Lufthansa masks some recovery hopes

Shares in Ryanair are much higher, while long-haul carriers IAG and Lufthansa are only a little higher since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in March, reflecting investor views on the relative speed of recovery facing the airlines.

Investors appear to be assessing that short-haul airlines like Ryanair may have a better chance of recovery if tourism travel speeds back next year, while long-haul carriers such as the BA and Aer Lingus owner IAG, which also rely on business travellers, may likely take years longer to climb back to 2019 passenger levels.

The depth of the crisis is shown, however, in that all their shares have fallen sharply since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, a report by Davy analysts Stephen Furlong and Ross Harvey focuses on how long it will likely take for the recovery of long-haul carriers IAG, Lufthansa, and AirFrance-KLM to take off.

"The pertinent question for the network airlines, which transfer passengers through large hubs connecting long-haul destinations, is whether they can recover and, if so, how long will this take," says Davy.

"All are restructuring (plan to be 33% to 20% smaller in 2021) and will have a future focus on deleveraging and repairing balance sheets," it says.

The broker has downgraded IAG to neutral as the airline group, which also owns Iberia and Vueling, prepares for its highly dilutive €2.75bn shares issue in the coming weeks.

For Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, the analysts retain an underperform rating.

The analysts note that Lufthansa sees demand getting back to pre-crisis levels "in 2024 at the earliest". The German government's rescue facility has bought time for the airline, however.

For Air France, the broker says, French government funding has meant the airline has the liquidity to get through the storm.

Separately, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific posted a loss of HK$9.87bn (€1bn) for the first half.