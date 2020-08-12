Glanbia records sharp decline in earnings due to Covid-19

Irish nutrition group Glanbia said it delivered a resilient operating performance but recorded a sharp decline in earnings due to the impact of Covid-19.

Earnings for the first half of the year before interest, tax, and amortisation (Ebita) were €85m, down 25.4%, but the group did record a growth in revenues by 2.3%.

Glanbia's share price slid on opening yesterday on the back of the results and traded below €9 for a period yesterday for the first time since April.

The decline was primarily driven by weakness in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division where earnings fell 59% year-on-year with volumes declining by 15% in the first half of the year.

"GPN suffered the main impact from Covid-19," said the company. "Many international markets were severely disrupted by lockdowns as routes to market in many countries were essentially closed."

However, Glanbia said that, last month, ordering patterns for GPN brands improved in North America and international markets began to reopen and said that recovery is expected in the second half of 2020 with its pace influenced by the evolution of Covid-19.

In the first half of 2020, Glanbia's wholly owned revenue was €1,836.7m, an increase of 2.3%. This was driven by growth in Glanbia Nutritionals, which offset declines in GPN. Total group profit for the period was €69.9m, down €16.9m on prior half-year.

The board of the group is recommending an interim dividend of 10.68 cent per share which is in line with the prior year interim dividend.

Glanbia withdrew its 2020 full-year financial guidance in April due to the uncertainty of duration and impact of the pandemic. Those conditions are still in place and the 2020 full-year financial guidance remains withdrawn.

Despite the current challenges, Glanbia's group managing director Siobhán Talbot spoke optimistically about the future.

"Our compelling belief is that consumers' increasing focus on health and wellbeing, as well as greater importance on trust and quality, positions Glanbia well for the future, given our core purpose of the delivery of better nutrition via our brands and ingredient solutions," said Ms Talbot.

"While the short-term outlook remains uncertain, the board is confident that Glanbia has the portfolio, the consumer insight, and the operational expertise to succeed in this new environment.”

Glanbia is expecting many of the trends that are aligned with the group’s strategy were accelerated by the pandemic, such as a focus on health and wellness, in particular in the areas of weight management, general health, and immunity.

"Lockdowns closed certain routes to market across the globe and caused a surge in ecommerce as well as increased shopping in mass and club retail as consumers compensated for a decline in out of home consumption," said the company. "Glanbia owns the number one brand in performance nutrition and the number two brand in weight management and these performed well in channels that were not disrupted by lockdowns.

"Although accelerated channel shift and short-term market disruption in GPN has caused a headwind to the group’s earnings in the second quarter, Glanbia is well positioned to navigate and emerge strongly from this crisis."

Along with the half-year results, Glanbia announced it has acquired Canadian specialist flavours firm Foodarom for $60m. With manufacturing and applications facilities in Canada, the US, and Europe, the acquisition is on-strategy, is scalable, and will enable the further development of flavour solutions to customers, said Glanbia.