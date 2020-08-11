Airbnb tipped to file for IPO later this month

Airbnb tipped to file for IPO later this month
Airbnb looks set to file for an IPO later this month
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 19:09 PM
Anirban Sen, Reuters

Short-term home rental company Airbnb is, reportedly, close to confidentially filing paperwork for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later in August.

Airbnb is preparing to potentially go public before the end of the year, the report in the Wall Street Journal said.

Airbnb last year announced plans to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names to pursue a stock market float this year.

Reuters reported in October that Airbnb was close to hiring Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation.

The company’s plans to go public come at a time when its core home-rental business has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of people across the world to postpone their travel plans.

However, last month the company said its guests had booked more than one million nights globally on a single day - July 8 - offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this year, Airbnb raised $1bn (€850m) in funding from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

Read More

35 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as one person dies

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Apr 16, 2020 Debenhams to axe 2,500 UK jobs in bid to cut costs
130437 Irish investment fund set to benefit from Bayer's $875m UK acquisition
Republic of Ireland Team Return from UEFA Euro 2016 CityJet exits examinership after High Court approves survival plan

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices