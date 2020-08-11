Airbnb tipped to file for IPO later this month

Short-term home rental company Airbnb is, reportedly, close to confidentially filing paperwork for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later in August.

Airbnb is preparing to potentially go public before the end of the year, the report in the Wall Street Journal said.

Airbnb last year announced plans to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names to pursue a stock market float this year.

Reuters reported in October that Airbnb was close to hiring Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation.

The company’s plans to go public come at a time when its core home-rental business has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of people across the world to postpone their travel plans.

However, last month the company said its guests had booked more than one million nights globally on a single day - July 8 - offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this year, Airbnb raised $1bn (€850m) in funding from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.