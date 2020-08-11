Bathroom refurbishment company to set up first facility outside North America in Limerick

A leading bathroom refurbishment company will set up its first facility outside North America in Limerick.

Bath Fitter will create 42 jobs when it builds a new European Business Development Centre at the East Link Business Park in the city.

It is looking to fill roles in areas such as sales, marketing and installation.

The company has already started hiring and will be looking to fill additional positions over the coming months.

“Picking the right location as a base of operations is essential to the success of our expansion into Europe, the UK and beyond,” said Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter.

“Limerick felt like the right fit for so many reasons, from the talented local workforce to the well-developed international communication links that support this growing city.

“There’s a good reason that nine of the top 10 US tech companies have operations in Ireland.” The move follows Bath Fitter’s European sales office opening in Limerick earlier this summer.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said the job creation “is a testament to the skills, talent and people of the Midwest.

“Through the July Stimulus and the work of IDA Ireland, we will continue to secure investment for every part of Ireland," he added.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, said: “This decision by Bath Fitter Inc to establish its European Business Development Centre in Limerick demonstrates the confidence the company has in Ireland and the Midwest region.

“The region’s proximity to Shannon Airport and Limerick Port also played an important part in Limerick being Bath Fitter’s preferred location.

“Today’s announcement is in line with IDA Ireland’s commitment to continue to win investments and jobs in regional locations.”