Six Dublin businesses cited for breaches of food safety legislation

Seven businesses were cited by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for health and safety breaches in the month of July, with all but one of them in Dublin.

This included an ice cream shop in Dun Laoghaire which was issued with a closure order after rodent droppings were found in its storage area.

The Food Safety Authority felt there was a grave and immediate danger to the food at Teddy's Ice Cream shop on the harbour's east pier.

In total last month, there were five closure orders and two prohibition orders issued by the FSAI.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI outlined some other incidents where there was "no adherence to basic food safety and hygiene practices".

"A food business was found transporting unrefrigerated meat and meat products in the boot and back seat of a car," she said.

"On another occasion, a wholesale business was operating in filthy conditions with unfit and out of date food, whilst another establishment had a significant level of unlabelled and untraceable food on its premises.

"In all these cases, authorised officers used enforcement powers to mitigate the risk to consumers from these business operations."

The five closure orders were issued for:

AIM Cash & Carry (Closed activity: all food sales), Unit 20, Robinhood Industrial Estate, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Londis (Closed Areas: The deli counter, the butcher counter and preparation rooms and store rooms off the deli/butcher counters), 38 Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7

Teddy’s Ice Cream (Closed area: food and packaging storage unit at the side of the premises only), East Pier Battery, Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin

WW Poultry (Cold Store), Unit 24 Orion Business Centre, Northwest Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15

Indian Prince (Restaurant/Café), Unit 16, Kilminchy Court, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

The two probation orders were issued for:

WW Poultry (Cold Store), Unit 24 Orion Business Centre, Northwest Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15

AD Cash and Carry Limited (Wholesaler/Distributor), Unit 4, St James Industrial Park, Kylemore Way, Inchicore, Dublin 8

The orders were issued under the FSAI Act, 1998.

Some of the other reasons given for the orders were, according to the FSAI:

A meat cutting and packaging area beside ready-to-eat food

Meat considered unfit for human consumption, due to putrefaction, being stored at an unregistered premises

Filthy food contact surfaces

No access to hot water for staff to practice good hand hygiene