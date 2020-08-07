Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies and organisations with operations in Ireland, including Logicalis Ireland. CIWM. Carzone, The Wilder Townhouse, BSI and Eversheds Sutherland.

Sriram Srinivas has been appointed as head of annuity business with the IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis Ireland. He will work with the sales team to achieve growth in the annuity side of the business by identifying new opportunities within its managed services offering and establishing company growth objectives. He brings more than 18 years of sales management and consulting experience in IT and telecoms. He previously spent five years with Tech Mahindra. He was an Oracle practice head for Europe before taking up the role of country manager for Ireland. Prior to that, he was business initiative manager with Aris Global and senior sales manager with Oracle. Sriram holds a degree in Engineering from Bangalore University, India.

Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal in London, has been made a fellow of the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management. She joins an elite group of 104 industry professionals who have earned fellowship with the CIWM. She has led the family business for over 30 years. O’Donovan Waste Disposal, founded in London in 1959 by Cork native Denis Joseph O’Donovan, now employs 185 staff and operates a fleet of 100 lorries. Jacqueline is one of the waste sector's most passionate pioneers of industry best practice and sustainability, prioritising staff wellbeing, health and safety, training and environmental excellence. CIWM is the voice of the waste management sector in the UK and has over 5,500 members.

Martin O’Neill has been appointed as head of content with Carzone, which is part of Auto Trader Group plc, online platform for Irish and UK car sales. Martin joined Carzone in September 2017 as an SEO and content executive, having previously worked for Joe Duffy Motor Group. He brings a decade of marketing experience to the role, including the past seven years in motoring. Martin stated: “I am extremely passionate about the importance of creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to our audience. This new role allows me to strategically drive and grow Carzone’s content offering throughout our industry-leading platforms. I am very excited to see what the future holds for the Carzone brand and hope I can play a part in its success going forward.”

Barry Francis has been appointed as general manager of The Wilder Townhouse, Dublin. He brings 25 years of hospitality experience. He has worked with leading UK and Irish hotels. With The Park Plaza London Hotel Group, he was a regional revenue manager, before returning to his native Dublin in 2006 to work with The Dylan Hotel. At The Dylan, he rose to general manager, having previously developed a nuanced understanding of every aspect of the business in his varying roles that included revenue manager, a sales and marketing position, and operations manager. He has also worked with well-known Irish hospitality brands such as Aloft Dublin. He started in hospitality as a luggage porter at the Fore Crest, Regent's Park, London.

Sarah Ledgerwood has been appointed as manager of data management and forensic technologies with business improvement company BSI. Sarah's new role is part of the data management and security technologies team at BSI Consulting Services, headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin. She will provide clients with optimised information governance and eDiscovery program solutions. She joins BSI from Lighthouse eDiscovery, where she was eDiscovery evangelist and legal marketing content specialist. She brings 15 years of experience as an attorney across legal, marketing and technology sectors. Her expertise in eDiscovery and digital forensics covers project management on a multitude of cases including regulatory investigations and complex litigation. A graduate of the University of Washington, she holds a BA in Political Science and a JD (Doctoral Degree in Law) from the American University.

Enda Newton has been appointed as a partner with law firm Eversheds Sutherland in its corporate team in Dublin. He brings more than 20 years of legal experience to the role. He was previously the senior corporate lawyer in the Department of Finance during the banking crisis, advising on major corporate and capital markets transactions. He has also held senior roles with law firms AMOSS Solicitors, Byrne Wallace and William Fry. He advises on mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, corporate re-organisations, shareholder arrangements, corporate fundraising, joint ventures, venture capital and private equity. He also advises on financial regulatory issues and advises clients in the Fintech sector. He is a non-executive director of the Investor Compensation Company, Ireland’s statutory “fund of last resort” for customers of failed investment firms, appointed by the Minister for Finance.